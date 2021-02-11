KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt submitted a budget for next year on Thursday, a budget with a $70 million difference in revenue this year compared to last year.

Lucas said earlier this week there won't be furloughs, but there will be budget cuts.

The city wants to sell unused property, create a retirement incentive for people in the retirement system and close or potentially sell Hale Arena.

So far, the city has found $57 million worth to cut.

Platte said the city is attempting to find unique ways to compensate for the big loss.

“What you’ll find in this budget as you look through it is a lot of innovative and unique approaches changes the way we fund certain services, restructuring the way we provide certain services and also finding interesting, different and novels ways to cut costs but also increase revenues," he said.

When budget staff rolled in the 551-page budget plan on Thursday, it was clear there were changes coming.

In the proposed budget there’s a plan to hire two IRS auditors.

They’ll be tasked with matching city records to IRS records to make sure people are paying that additional one percent earnings tax in the city.

The budget team says in some cases, these auditors can save the city millions of dollars by digging through records with a fine-tooth comb. It’s not clear how much the city plans to pay these auditors.

The proposed budget also adds an equity officer and transportation director.

Platt says they are considering everything when it comes to making up the deficit left by Covid-19.

“Certainly this is the time that we are able to have the political will and ability to make some of these tough decisions," he said. "This is something that’s true for city governments not just here in KC but across the country.”

Public hearings for the budget begin on Feb. 20.