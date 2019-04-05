MAYETTA, KS (KCTV) – A Mayetta man has been arrested for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of breach of privacy.
Kerry Shawn Wathen Jr., 52, was arrested on Friday on a warrant out of Jackson County.
The warrant was issued following an investigation by the sheriff’s office into allegations that he had unlawfully recorded victims in a restroom on multiple occasions.
On Nov. 1 of last year, deputies and investigators served search warrants at two residences in Jackson County, including Wathen’s home in eastern Mayetta.
Computers and other electronics were taken during the search.
Wathen’s bond has been set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.