LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) Max Falkenstien, the voice of the Jayhawks, has died at the age of 95 years old.
Falkenstien died on Monday afternoon, according to the University of Kansas.
His first basketball game broadcast came on March 18, 1946 - a game between the University of Kansas and Oklahoma A&M. He was part of the football broadcast in the Jayhawks' season opener on Sept. 21, 1946.
He was the only non-player to have his jersey retired at Allen Fieldhouse. He was the winner of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Award in 2004.
He was also honored by the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame, College Football Hall of Fame and the State of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
