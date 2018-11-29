INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Mavericks forward Matt Robertson has been placed on team suspension as he takes a leave of absence from the team.
“We wish Matt well and would like to thank him for his time here in Kansas City,” said head coach John-Scott Dickson.
The Mavericks return to action this weekend with a pair of games against Mountain Division foe Tulsa at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Tickets for each game, including Saturday’s Marvel Super Hero Night, bandage drive, and teddy bear toss are still available.
