SEDALIA, MO. -- The Missouri National Guard and Bothwell Regional Medical Center plan to administer more than two thousand COVID-19 vaccines in the next few days.
Appointments for the mass vaccination site are already booked. On Thursday the hospital began administering the Pfizer vaccine, mostly to people over the age of 65. A few first police officers and emergency personnel received a shot, too.
Lori Wightman, the CEO of Bothwell, said the start of mass vaccinations in Sedalia was a sign of hope.
"The more people we can get vaccinated the sooner we can get back to normal," she said.
Gov. Mike Parson activated the Guard last week to help healthcare providers with crowd management and filing paperwork at mass vaccine sites across the state.
Col. Russell Kohl said the Missouri State Fairgrounds were an ideal location for administering shots en masse, since they allow people to move in and out easily.
"It takes a team to make this happen and we're proud to be a part of it," Kohl said.
Judith Mabry, a 78-year-old woman receiving the vaccine, was impressed with the efficiency of the line. She registered, received her shot, recovered and left within an hour.
"I didn't think about all these people here," she said. "But they've gotten us through here in good order."
That wasn't the only thing that impressed her.
"I like those guys in uniform," she said, laughing. "They're real cute."
