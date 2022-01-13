Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher infected more than half of students in class with Covid-19, CDC reports
Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Students and staff inside the Piper School District will have to begin wearing masks again effectively immediately.

The Piper Board of Education held a special meeting on Thursday.

The quarantine period for those with positive tests has been reduced to five days following a positive result.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.