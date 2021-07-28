KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- It's almost time for teachers and students to hit the classroom again.
The topic of masks remains on the table for most districts as of the end of July.
Here's where the district's stand as of now:
Blue Valley: Masks are optional
Center School District: Masks will be required. The school board approved masks being worn by everyone pre-K through 12th grade and staff unless they can prove vaccination. If city or county orders change, they will comply.
De Soto: Masks are optional
Fort Osage: As of May 14, they say masks are no longer required for students/staff.
Gardner/Egerton: Masks optional
Hickman Mills: Masks are required for everyone
Independence: The district is currently undecided and there's a school board meeting on Aug. 10.
KCPS: They will likely to require everyone to mask, but no official policy yet. They are simply going to follow whatever the mayor and city/Core4 announce today and will have a discussion at Aug 11 mtg
KCK: Everyone required to mask.
Lee’s Summit: Masks optional, but are the topic of discussion for an Aug 5 work session.
North KC: Masks optional.
Olathe: Masks optional. The Board of Education plans to review and discuss COVID-19 protocols at its regularly scheduled August 5 meeting next week.
Park Hill: Undecided at this time. They do have a COVID-29 updated on the agenda for their meeting on July 29th.
Platte County: Currently, face coverings will be recommended, but not required for all staff, students, and visitors. Face coverings are required on public transportation, including school buses.
Ray-Pec: Masks optional. The district sent communication to families that face coverings would be recommended for all unvaccinated persons in all indoor settings. In light of the latest CDC guidance, administrators will be meeting either later this afternoon or sometime Thursday or Friday to discuss any changes. If Cass County implements a mandate, the district would comply.
Raytown: Masks optional, but the district will comply with any order or mandate required by the city and/or county.
Shawnee Mission: Masks required for elementary students, strongly recommended for older students who are unvaccinated.
Spring Hill: Spring Hill USD 230 no longer has a mask requirement. Masks are highly encouraged inside Spring Hill schools and other facilities for those individuals who have not been fully vaccinated. Masks are also optional for all students and staff during outdoor activities.
