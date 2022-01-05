OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- Nine school inside the Shawnee Mission School District will require masks the next two weeks.
That's because more than three percent of the school's students have either tested positive for Covid-19, are presumed to be positive or are in quarantine.
The list of schools:
- Shawnee Mission East High School
- Shawnee Mission West High School
- Shawnee Mission North High School
- Shawnee Mission South high School
- Horizons High School
- Indian Hills Middle School
- Indian Woods Middle School
- Trailridge Middle School
- Westridge Middle School
