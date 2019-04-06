NODAWAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Maryville man is facing charges related to child molestation and child pornography.
Billy Joe Koch, 40, was arrested late on Friday afternoon.
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Friday at an apartment in Maryville for additional digital media following a lengthy investigation that involved several victims, a forensic review of media, and the appointment of a special prosecutor.
That special prosecutor has charged Koch with eight counts of first-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. The charges are class B felonies.
He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond with the condition of GPS monitoring.
