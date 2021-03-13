Marvin Hagler

Retired American professional boxer Marvin Hagler gestures before the WBA middleweight title fight between Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan and Nobuhiro Ishida of Japan, Saturday March 30, 2013, in Monaco. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

 Lionel Cironneau

(AP) Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.

Wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed the death on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to his loss to Leonard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.

The fierce left-hander from Newark, New Jersey, had two of his biggest victories at Caesars Palace, unanimously outpointing Roberto Duran in 1983 and knocking out Thomas Hearns in the third round in 1985.

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.

