SPRINGFIELD, MO (AP) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping that some good can come from the cellophane-wrapped marijuana brick that was dropped in a Springfield donation bin.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that responding officers estimated that the pot had a street value of $3,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters' Think Big Foundation president Tyler Moles says it's "the most expensive thing ever put in the bin."
The discovery was made last May as volunteers sorted through donations, but it only recently became public when the charity's Ozark office highlighted it in its monthly bulletin. Moles says donations of adult and children's clothes and shoes are down during the cold winter months, so he's hoping the publicity can serve as a reminder that the charity is collecting those items.
No arrests have been made.
