LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Tonight, thousands of people will be braving frigid conditions at high school playoff games.
At Lee's Summit North, it doesn't matter if you're a player, a fan, or in the marching band -- it's going to be really cold.
The wind is especially bad out on the field and the marching band will be warming up before pregame ceremonies. The musicians have to take precautions to protect their instruments and themselves.
It's a big night for the Broncos.
“Tonight, it's our state quarterfinals,” said Band Director Scott Kuhlman. “First time in the school's history, and we're super excited.”
Normally, the crowd would see a field show, but it’s just too cold tonight.
“We knew it would be a chilly night, that it would turn colder,” Kuhlman said.
Extreme cold can impact the tone of the band and even damage the instruments.
“These valves get moisture in them and they can also freeze up,” Kuhlman said.
Instead, the band will cheer on the team from the stands, which were covered in snow this morning. They also won't wear their uniforms.
“I just told the kids to wear all the Broncos gear they can get on,” Kuhlman said.
They'll also put some instruments and electronic equipment away early.
“We don't want them out in the elements very long, so we'll stand and play and bring them at halftime,” Kuhlman said.
It takes some adjustments, but the show will go on despite the cold.
“We just enjoy playing for our audiences,” Kuhlman said.
Some of the band parents got together to buy hand-warmers for the kids tonight. Another precaution brass players have to take is keeping their mouthpieces in their hands so they don't freeze.
