KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The CDC -- and just about every city in the metro -- is saying it’s okay in almost all situations to ditch the mask if you’ve been vaccinated, yet many are choosing to continue wearing one in public places indoors.
At Mike’s Wine and Spirits in Westport, KCTV5 watched people pop in and out for half an hour. There were dozens of people passing through on a Friday evening to get their weekend started with a 6-pack. All but one were wearing masks.
Among the fully vaccinated maskers was a nurse who cares for the immunocompromised.
“I’m just going to go out of my way to be careful because my patients can get ill so easily,” said Jill Harris.
Nickolas Jones is an allergy sufferer who noticed that in the past year he hasn't been sick once.
“I’ve actually learned through the course of the pandemic that a mask really helps with allergies,” he explained. “I’m typically not great when I get sick. This is a great way to not get the cold.”
Others were concerned about protecting others but also cognizant of the message sent by wearing one or not.
“To me, when I see people wearing masks, I feel like they’re a more caring person,” remarked Eric Gottschall.
“I just don’t want anyone to think I voted for Trump,” said Tom Zielinski.
Mike’s owners changed the customer-facing signs from "required" to “recommended." Businesses have a right to require them, but in light of the Kansas City mayor removing the government mandate, it didn’t seem practical to try to enforce a policy that doesn’t have the backing of law.
Yet it’s still a “must” for his staff and vendors, even though everyone on his staff is fully vaccinated.
Co-owner Andy Doohan said it’s about both the physical and emotional well-being of his staff and customers.
“The information comes at us so quick, and we don’t know. You know one day they say one thing, one day they say the next, so why not just keep the masks on for the employees and make everybody feel comfortable?” Doohan posited.
“If it like marginally helps somebody out, why not? It’s something that we’ve been doing for a year and a half now, so it’s no sweat off my back,” echoed Mike’s employee Liz Burney.
Doctors at the KU Health System warned that seizing on the mask part of the new CDC guidance is missing the forest for the trees.
“The take home message here is reinforcement that vaccines work. And go get vaccinated. That’s really the CDC’s message yesterday,” observed Dr. David Wild, MD.
“We are still building this airplane while we fly it. And with this change in the order, we’re going to see what happens,” remarked Dr. Steven Stites, MD.
Stites noted that while current evidence shows the vaccine is very effective at keeping those vaccinated from getting sick from COVID-19 and only a little less effective at making the vaccinated less contagious to others, the risk isn’t zero. Furthermore, he said, the vaccine is much less effective on the immunocompromised. He also has some concern that the unvaccinated will go maskless and infect others who are unvaccinated.
Doohan said at least nine out of ten customers have been wearing masks, but if a potential customer is concerned about the one who isn't, there are options besides entering the store.
“We don’t want anyone to come in if they’re not comfortable,” Doohan emphasized. “We do have delivery and curbside pickup service.”
He said he doesn’t know how long he’ll keep the mandate on staff, but like Stites said, he wants to see what happens as more people go without masks before he switches it up. He said he’s had no one on staff have a problem with that. On the contrary. He said they are in “better safe than sorry” mode too.
