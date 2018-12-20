Many Kansas City police officers to wear commemorative badges in 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many Kansas City police officers will be wearing new badges in the new year.
Members of the Kansas City Police Historical Society designed the temporary commemorative badges to mark the 145th anniversary of the police department.
Officer were given the option to purchase the badges to wear from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.
The KCPD was founded as a result of the Metropolitan Police Law in 1874.
The commemorative badge features several iconic Kansas City landmarks and highlights the KCPD Police Memorial Statue that stands in front of police headquarters.
The badges will also include officers’ identifying numbers and ranks, as well as the Missouri State Seal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.