KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More options might be coming down the tracks for commuters who enjoy taking the train.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Amtrak is considering revamping some of its routes in an effort to boost ridership.
The prospect appeals to thousands who favor the rails over the roads.
The River Runner to St. Louis is just the ticket for travelers who want a little extra freedom on their route.
“It's much more relaxing I think,” said Ken Shapiro.
“It was economical, to say the least,” said Jordan Estes.
For some in our area, the only problem with trains is that there's not enough of them.
“Everyone's beginning to do it,” Shapiro said.
“I just wish there were more locations,” said Anne Schwartz. “It was busier than I thought it would be.”
Catching a train is catching on in KC. In fact, 160,000 people got on or off at Union Station last year.
Now, Amtrak is considering a plan to add some departures to shorter routes in fast-growing areas. However, they haven't said whether KC is one of them.
In a statement to KCTV5 News, an Amtrak spokesperson wrote:
“With the continued growth of rail service and changing population and demographics, we are rethinking how we offer service on the national network. That study and planning isn’t done yet, and we aren’t prepared to announce any plans or recommendations yet. Those will come in our reauthorization proposal.”
“I feel like, if there were more options, people would just go for it,” Jordan Estes said.
“If there were one that left just a little earlier or just a little later, that would help a lot,” Schwartz said.
“It would free me up to see my friend more often,” said Sarah Armstrong.
Any changes to the routes would have to be incorporated into the state rail plans of Missouri and Kansas' Transportation Departments. Adding trains to shorter routes might take options away from longer cross-country routes.
“I feel like if you have a 4-hour drive or a 4-hour train, more and more people are going for the train,” said Schwartz.
For riders like her, more trips to and from St. Louis would put her on the right track.
