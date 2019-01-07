KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Interstate 70 was shut down at Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police in the area are searching for an armed man they say fled after a crash.
Police responded this morning after the crash where a car was overturned.
Police say after the car rolled over an armed man bailed from the vehicle.
Officers believe that the vehicle was stolen.
Eastbound lanes were closed for a period of time but are back open.
Officers from both KCPD and Independence police are searching for the person.
This is developing story stick with KCTV5 for the latest details.
