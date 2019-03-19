HOLT COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The city of Craig is issuing a mandatory evacuation due to rising flood waters.
The Holt County Sheriff's Office said if residents choose to stay, they need to go to City Hall or call 683-5412 to give their name and address if they should later need rescued.
This comes after about 200 miles of levees were compromised — either breached or overtopped — in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. The flooding was blamed for at least three deaths.
"The levees are busted and we aren't even into the wet season when the rivers run high," said Tom Bullock, the emergency management director for Missouri's Holt County.
He said many homes in a mostly rural area of Holt County were inundated with 6 to 7 feet of water from the swollen Missouri River. He noted that local farmers are only a month away from planting corn and soybeans.
"The water isn't going to be gone, and the levees aren't going to be fixed this year," said Bullock, whose own home was now on an island surrounded by floodwater.
One couple was rescued by helicopter after water from three breached levees swept across 40,000 acres, he said. Another nine breaches were confirmed in Nebraska and Iowa counties south of the Platte River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The National Weather Service said the river was expected to crest Thursday in St. Joseph, at its third-highest level on record. Military C-130 planes were evacuated last week from nearby Rosecrans Air National Guard base.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported about 100 flood-related road closures, including a stretch of Interstate 29.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
