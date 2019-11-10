KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) ---- A man and a woman were struck by a vehicle Sunday evening at 17th and Kensington.
A 28-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were struck by a eastbound vehicle in the area. The vehicle fled the scene, according to police .
Police say they were just west of the intersection when they were hit.
The 28-year-old male victim suffered critical injuries. The 41-year-old female was also transported with serious injuries.
A dog died at the scene.
The suspect's vehicle lost one of its front corner lights, according to police.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police do not have a vehicle description.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.