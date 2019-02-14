KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man and woman were indicted Wednesday on federal charges of crashing a car into a Cabela’s store and stealing guns, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
Kyle Mendez, 29, and Brenda Tosh, 27, both of Kansas City, KS, were charged with one count of conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Mendez was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon and one count of transporting a stolen 2014 Dodge Challenger across state lines.
The alleged crimes occurred back on Nov. 6, 2018.
Authorities say the two entered the Cabela’s store by crashing a car through an exterior door. Mendez then smashed through a locked door to get into the store’s Gun Library. The guns included two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22-caliber rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber rifle.
Before the defendants could get away with the guns, however, law enforcement officers arrived at the store. Tosh was arrested at the scene while Mendez fled from the store. He was arrested later.
