OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - A man who sustained a stab wound in Olathe overnight has now been charged, according to police.
At about 1:07 a.m., Olathe police responded to the 500 block of N. Parker Terr. to investigate an armed disturbance.
When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wound and in life-threatening condition.
A 38-year-old woman who the man knew was initially considered a suspect and was taken into custody at the scene.
Later, the police said that "upon further investigation" the woman had been released and was not charged.
The man with the stab wound was charged, however, with aggravated battery. He is in stable condition and is still in custody.
No other information is available at this time.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
