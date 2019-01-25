OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A trial for a man who admits he cut up his wife's body and packed it in a cooler will begin on Monday.

Justin Rey will begin his trial in Johnson County Court but not on murder charges. Investigators haven't been able to figure out how exactly his wife died, so he is not charged with murder.

Rey had a pre-trial hearing Friday, and the jury selection process also began.

He faces child porn charges after pictures and content were found on his phone.

State says Justin Rey sexually exploited children, files charges The state has added additional charges and re-started their case against against Justin Rey, the man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Kansas City hotel room, saying that he also sexually exploited children.

Rey originally said his wife killed herself but now claims she died during child birth.

He and his children were found living at a Lenexa U-Haul facility with her body nearby.