KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When you receive an organ transplant the doctors give you a new birthday.
They say that it takes a year before they can call it a successful transplant.
On Thursday, one family celebrated that birthday and it was full of surprises.
Last year, Garry Wingett got an unexpected phone call from his family doctor after a routine checkup.
The doctor wanted to do a few tests because his white blood cell counts were low.
Those tests led Wingett to the University of Kansas Cancer Center.
“He had myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a kind of leukemia,” said Dr. Sunil Abhyankar.
The cure was a bone marrow transplant.
“The search has to be done, the right donor found,” said Dr. Abhyankar.
That's when Terell Fenner, a complete stranger from Texas, came into the picture
“I signed up in 2012 and got the call at the end of 2018,” Fenner said.
Fenner was a 100% match.
Once the patient has made it to the 12-month timepoint of the transplant, that's a very important milestone,” Dr. Abhyankar said.
“You are just sitting there, hoping that this thing you did mattered,” Wingett said.
“From now on Garry will have two birthdays,” said his wife Mary Jane Wingett.
On May 9, the family got together to celebrate Gerry Wingett's new birthday with a surprise guest: Fenner.
They hugged and Fenner said there was immediate crying.
“You can't ask for a better gift,” Wingett said.
“You can't say enough good things about somebody who gives your husband life,” his wife said.
“I love you and keep up the good work,” Wingett said to his donor.
“I love you, man,” Fenner said. “I'm so happy you're here.”
If you are interested in becoming a bone marrow donor, click here.
