KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An officer on a motorcycle was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Officials said that an officer on a motorcycle was hit by a 2014 Ford Fusion at 6:20 PM at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway.
A 24-year-old Lee’s Summit man turned east on Meyer Boulevard and failed to yield the right of way and therefore struck the officer.
Police said that the officer was thrown from his motorcycle and was then transported to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
Later Sunday night, authorities confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was under arrest for suspected driving under the influence.
