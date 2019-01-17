KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One loyal fan got the idea early in the season to weld together a larger-than-life Chiefs robot statue.
He hoped it would bring them good luck and now everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is hoping that luck sticks around.
Daniel Schaeffer slowly and carefully put the pieces into place.
“Like a giant game of Tetris,” Schaeffer said. “Not that stressful though. It’s more relaxing.”
He said, “Sometimes I don’t know what part to put on next and I just sit there like, you know, I’ll hold it up and go ‘no.’”
He finds the beauty in other people’s discarded items, like wrenches.
“It’s just putting the time in, attention to detail,” he said.
The Chiefs robot took shape after four months and 2,000 car parts.
“He’s a robot from another land that came here to help the Chiefs,” he said. “They really want to play for him, but maybe they will just be the mascot.”
He’s trying to sell it, but in the meantime he drives it around for others to enjoy.
He said, “Does it move? No. But, that means I did my job right.”
When he gets a good reaction from people, he said he’s succeeded.
“It’s very intriguing,” one person said. “I think you ought to take it and put it in front of the stadium.”
Like the Chiefs, this robot linebacker isn’t going anywhere; that’s because it weighs 800 pounds.
Now, Schaeffer is hoping to catch the eyes of some real and less stiff Chiefs players.
Even in the short time KCTV5 News was driving the statue around with Schaeffer on Thursday, we saw lots of people turning their heads to get a glimpse.
Until it is sold, Schaeffer will be driving around with it for others to see.
