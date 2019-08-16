LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- There are several communities hoping tonight’s storms miss them after what they got last night.
Depending on what side of town you live in, it might be hard to believe that a grandfather had a tree and debris collapse through his roof and land on his lap.
Amazingly, he only has bumps and bruises.
We talked to several families who say last night’s storms made their homes shake. Driving through town, we saw toppled, cracked and twisted trees.
On Friday, crews had their hands full clearing massive trees that crashed down around the city due to straight-line winds.
“The rain was coming in a big way,” Ron Schach said. “Then the wind was coming in a big way.”
One tree collapsed right down on Don Creason’s bed while he was laying in it. He said the debris landed “right above my kneecaps. That was with all the sheetrock.”
“When it came down, bam -- that was it,” he said. “There was no getting out of the way of it.”
Creason said he called out to his wife and grandkids as adrenaline took over.
“I got out from underneath it because I was worried about everybody else,” he explained.
About a mile away at the Wilshire Apartments off Belmont Street, winds ripped off rooftops.
Cindy Preston said her SUV had minimal damage compared to her neighbor’s.
“I came outside,” she said. “It just looked horrible.”
“Boards through the back window and a piece of plywood tried to go through the front windshield,” she said. “It was shattered.”
“When you get this kind of damage, it’s a cleanup process,” Schach said.
That process that could take several months for the Creason family.
“They told me, ‘You are really lucky somebody wasn’t hurt bad,’” Don Creason said.
Thankfully no one was hurt during last night’s storms.
Many people who had storm damage last night hope they will catch a break tonight, as more storms are expected to roll through the area.
