MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) – The Moberly, Missouri Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted for sex trafficking in another state.
Moberly police said the FBI in Omaha, Nebraska told them Friday that Isaiah Patterson was in Moberly. He had two U.S. extradition felony warrants for his arrest, so the Moberly police began looking for him.
The federal felony warrants were for 1) transporting interstate for sexual activity, sex trafficking of a minor with no bond authorized and 2) felony probation violation through Iowa, for original charges of second-degree burglary and weapons charges with a $15,000 cash-only bond.
While out looking for him, a Moberly officer saw Patterson in the passenger seat of a vehicle near Morley Street and Union Avenue. The officer made a traffic stop and Patterson was taken into custody without incident.
Due to the “no bond” warrant, Patterson was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center to await extradition.
Because he was a wanted fugitive and was found in Missouri, new charges for being a fugitive out of state have been forwarded to the Randolph County Prosecutor. Those charges require an additional $20,000 cash-only bond.
