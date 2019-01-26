JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man was arrested in KC on an active U.S. Marshals warrant overnight.
On Friday around 11:30 p.m., Johnson County deputies and Warrensburg officers initiated a felony traffic stop on a box truck in the 500 block of N. Maguire.
The passenger, 38-year-old Brandon Duncan from Belton, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a weapons-related probation violation charge.
The driver stopped the truck and got out without incident. Duncan did not comply, however, and got into the driver’s seat and drove off.
The deputies, officers, and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers pursued Duncan inside Warrensburg's city limits before he continued west on 50 Highway.
Deputies used stop sticks in the 1600 block of NW 50 highway, but Duncan continued going west after hitting the stop sticks and went into Jackson County.
MSHP then took over the pursuit, which continued into Kansas City, Missouri.
During chase, Duncan crossed over into Kansas City, Kansas, so Kansas Highway Patrol took over the pursuit at that time. However, Duncan soon crossed back into Missouri and MSHP continued chasing him in the KC area.
The Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) was not used during the pursuit, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, due to the weight of the box truck.
At about 1:55 a.m., Duncan finally stopped in KC near Independence and Fremont.
He was taken into custody by the MSHP on the no-bond warrant and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended (first offense), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duncan was then taken to the Johnson County Jail.
