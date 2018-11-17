INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence clerk shot a man who opened fire while trying to rob a gas station near 24 Highway and N. Jennings Road on Thursday night.
The suspect, who was shot in the stomach, was charged on Friday with attempted robbery and armed criminal action.
There were several customers inside at the time shots were fired.
People working there said the clerk was not hurt.
For his safety and the safety of the customers, they asked KCTV5 News to conceal their identities.
At 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, a masked man came through the gas station’s front door.
He was holding a Halloween trick-or-treat bag and a small silver gun.
“The robber pulled a gun out and was threatening to shoot him,” said Derrick Wilson, a customer. “Before he got a chance, the cashier pulled out his and shot him instead.”
Police said surveillance video shows Robert E. Thomas waving a gun and demanding money.
The clerk, who had a gun for his protection, watched the robber fire one shot. Glass shattered after the robber’s bullet hit a cooler near several witnesses.
The suspect then pointed a gun at the clerk and the clerk shot the masked man, hitting him in the stomach.
That’s when, according to police, a hunched over Thomas ran out of the store.
The crime left behind two bullet holes and shattered glass at the neighborhood store.
On Friday, several repeat customers came to check on employees to make sure they were okay.
“It’s just very unfortunate,” said Wilson. “A very unfortunate situation.”
After the robbery, witnesses called police to report a woman had dropped off a man with a gunshot wound at the Independence Commons Shopping Center and then she took off.
Police said Thomas was taken from the shopping center to the hospital for emergency surgery.
KCTV5 News has not received an update on the suspect’s condition.
If he recovers, he will face the charges that were filed against him on Friday.
