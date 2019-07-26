JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for sodomizing a child with a mental disability.
Ronald Davie, a 63-year-old from Kansas City, was convicted by a jury in May on sodomy and incest charges.
Davie had a previous sex offense conviction in 1993.
He was sentenced to life without parole for the sodomy charge and two years in prison for the incest charge. The sentences were set to run consecutively.
According to court records, in April of 2017 a witness told police that Davie had sexually assaulted a family member who was “mentally disabled.”
The Child Protection Center conducted a forensic interview of the victim, which revealed Davie had sodomized the victim.
