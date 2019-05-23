JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Today, a Jackson County judge sentenced a man to five consecutive life sentences for fatally beating and shooting five people in south KC in 2014.
In April, a jury found Brandon Howell guilty of 11 felony counts: five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of burglary, and one count of stealing.
Howell was sentenced to life in prison without parole for each first-degree murder conviction and the sentences have been set to run consecutively.
The judge also sentenced Howell to life in prison for each of the four armed criminal action convictions, plus 15 years for the burglary conviction, plus one year for stealing. All those other sentences are set to run concurrently.
According to court documents, Howell tried to steal a vintage Jaguar from Ann and George Taylor’s house in September of 2014, severely beating the elderly couple. They later died at the hospital.
Howell allegedly shot and killed the Taylor’s neighbors Lorene Hurst, Darrel Hurst, and Susan Choucroun as he drove off in the Taylor's Toyota SUV.
He was later arrested near Interstate 29 and Barry Road.
At Thursday’s sentencing, at least one representative for each victim's family told the judge about the irreparable loss that the families have suffered.
"Nothing can take away our pain," said Kara Taylor, Ann and George Taylor’s granddaughter.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Barrett asked the judge to run the sentences consecutively to ensure that Howell is never released from prison.
"There can be no chance . . . that Brandon Howell is able to receive a parole hearing to be a free man in our community," she said.
