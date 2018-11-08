KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The man accused in the 2013 stabbing death of an Independence man has pleaded guilty and will be heading to prison.
John Seger, 26, will head to prison for 9 years after fatally stabbing Cory Laykovich.
Seger pleaded down from second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter.
Layovich’s wife and mother read victim impact statements Thursday morning in court.
Cory’s mother, Michelle Metje, forgave Seger but wasn’t happy about him only getting nine years.
“I do forgive John Dakota Seger," she said. "I do not forget. I don’t believe you have to forget something once you forgive. I will never forget what he’s done.”
She also said she will fight to make sure he completes all his time in prison.
“I will be at every hearing and I will make sure that he does all of his time, as long as possible, and that he is trapped inside of his tiny cell as long as possible," she said.
She said her son's name was finally cleared after Seger pleaded guilty. "I’m proud of my son and I knew that my son had never tried to hurt anybody," she said. "I knew exactly what had happened.”
After more than five years, it gave her the closure she had been looking for.
“Today I heard him utter the words of what happened," she said. "He admitted it and I was right.”
Laykovich’s wife also gave a statement sharing her frustration with the sentence.
The family started a homicide advocacy group after Laykovich’s death. Corey’s Network helps family members of homicide victims with expenses associated with a funeral and other support.
The group has helped 150 grieving families and paid more than $40,000 toward funerals.
In July of 2013, Laykovich's family members found him in his Independence residence suffering from stab wounds. He died later at an area hospital.
Independence police detectives suspected Seger might have been involved.
In 2016, when Seger was stopped after a vehicle pursuit with police, detectives asked him about his relationship with Laykovich.
Seger had told police he was in a heated argument with the victim the night of his fatal stabbing. He said he struggled with the victim after the victim pulled a knife, and that the victim was stabbed during the struggle.
However, according to the charging documents, Laykovich was stabbed in the neck and stomach and then stumbled into his family's home in Independence.
