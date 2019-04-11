KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating following a shooting in an Applebee's parking lot on Thursday evening.
The authorities initially went to the area after someone called and said there were several people fighting outside. While on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.
Paramedics arrived just after 7:30 p.m. and found the victim in the parking lot located on Sterling Avenue, just south of I-70.
One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police have not yet released any suspect information or a possible motive.
KCTV5 News has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.
