KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – In a significant update, the police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday.
The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4th and Edgerton.
The police say the victim was playing with his daughter on a basketball court in the area when three suspects came up to them and shot him in the head.
His daughter is the one who called for help.
The victim is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
Earlier on Saturday, the police had said he was not shot and that his injuries were not life-threatening.
