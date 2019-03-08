KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday night in KC.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Cleaver II Boulevard.
One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.