Police lights generic
artolympic/Getty Images

OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) --- The Oak Grove Police Department is looking for tips and information after a 62-year-old man was struck while using a mobility scooter.

The incident happened Thursday night at 9:15 p.m. around Broadway at NW 4th Street, according to police.

The man wad transported to the hospital, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Someone nearby the scene noticed a small black vehicle heading northbound from the incident scene.

If you have any information, contact police at 816-690-3773.

