OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) --- The Oak Grove Police Department is looking for tips and information after a 62-year-old man was struck while using a mobility scooter.
The incident happened Thursday night at 9:15 p.m. around Broadway at NW 4th Street, according to police.
The man wad transported to the hospital, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Someone nearby the scene noticed a small black vehicle heading northbound from the incident scene.
If you have any information, contact police at 816-690-3773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.