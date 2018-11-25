OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man was struck and killed by a train in Olathe on Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. at the railroad crossing near West Dennis Avenue and South Kansas Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had died near the railroad tracks.
The preliminary investigation indicated that he was struck while trying to cross the tracks.
This case is being investigated by the Olathe Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.