KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Imagine losing your car and sense of security only days before Christmas… That's what happened to one local mother, but she lost more than just her car.
The woman said police came quickly after she called 911.
She said her guard was down and that’s when a man pulled a gun on her, taking off in her car.
Kai McCoy said she was on the phone and was parked in front of her house near Troost and Armour around 10:30 on Thursday night when a man walked past her car.
“I hear this, ‘Hey. Hey. Can you help me?’” she said.
She rolled her window down, and the man told her he’d just left the hospital and needed to get to 63rd Street. He said he was cold and didn’t have money for the bus.
“I reached into my wallet and gave him two bucks, and that’s when I got out of my car,” McCoy said.
She said the man told her she had a flat tire, so she used the flashlight on her phone to check it out.
“He took the phone right out of my hand, put it in his right pocket, pulled a gun out of his left pocket, held it to my face, told me to get down on the ground, patted my pockets, and was basically like, ‘Tell me why I shouldn’t pop you?’” McCoy recalled.
She said he took off down the street in her 2002 Subaru. Her children’s Christmas gifts were inside because they’d just gotten back from a trip.
McCoy called police to tell them what happened. They haven’t arrested anyone yet.
McCoy’s just thankful her two girls weren’t with her when it happened and that she was able to walk away.
“When I told him I was a good person, he heard what I had to say and he didn’t actually hurt me, but he took some of my stuff,” she said. “Stuff is replaceable, but I’m not.”
She says she’s hopeful police will find her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.