Man stabbed to death in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a stabbing in east Kansas City.
It happened near East 35th and Olive streets about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man in his 30s dead with stab wounds.
Witnesses say he was involved in a fight with at least two suspects who fled in a gold Chrysler passenger vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
