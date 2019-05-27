Man stabbed to death in east Kansas City

It happened near East 35th and Olive streets about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

 (Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a stabbing in east Kansas City.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man in his 30s dead with stab wounds.

Witnesses say he was involved in a fight with at least two suspects who fled in a gold Chrysler passenger vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

