KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting of a man outside a car overnight in Kansas City.
Officers and emergency medical crews responded around 2 a.m. to East 84th Street near Oldham Road in response to a call of a suspicious car. That call got upgraded to a shooting on the way.
When crews arrived, they found an adult black man who had been shot and killed outside a vehicle, according to a narrative released by the Kansas City Police Department.
Police are determining whether the car belongs to the man, and investigators began gathering evidence at the scene.
This marks Kansas City 144th homicide of the year, police said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.