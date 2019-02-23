KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- One person has died following a shooting overnight Saturday morning in KCK.
The shooting happened at 2nd Street and Kindelberger at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Kansas City, KS., police chief Terry Zeigler said the victim was shot while leaving work.
Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.
The victim was originally listed in critical condition on scene.
There have been no arrests reported in the case.
