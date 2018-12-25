Man shot, killed on Christmas Eve near 40th, Olive

KANSAS VITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.
Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to 40th and Olive streets on a sound of shots call.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from apparent gunshots.
Detectives and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone has any information on this they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or anonymously at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.