KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. 28th St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the street.
That man was taken to the hospital where he died.
Witnesses said there was a physical altercation between the victim and suspect just before the shooting happened.
The suspect is not in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
