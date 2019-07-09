KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died at a hospital after being shot in the parking lot behind a south Kansas City church late Monday.
Police are investigating the homicide death of 18-year-old Charles R. Pelton. He was killed in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street.
Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. to reports of shots being fired and discovered a crime scene near a basketball court in the parking lot behind the church.
The shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with critical injuries and died soon after, police said.
Witnesses told police a white SUV fled the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
