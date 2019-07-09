KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 57th Street and McGee.
Police say a man was shot and killed in the area shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance prior to the sound of gunshots.
There is no immediate suspect information.
