KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday evening at 30th and Agnes.
Police reported to the scene around 10 p.m. on a sound of shots.
After arriving, emergency responders discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deadly shortly after.
There's no immediate information about suspects.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
