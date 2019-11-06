KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide at 52nd and Olive streets.
Police were called to the location for a sound of shots call about 3:05 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located a man in the street that was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said that witnesses heard multiple gunshots and saw the man down in the street. They further said they saw a black truck leaving the scene heading west after the shots had been fired.
The victim died at the scene.
Detectives are asking if anyone has any information or saw anything, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816- 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
