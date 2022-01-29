KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person was shot and killed near 28th and Brooklyn on Saturday evening.
The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived, they found an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police believe the gunshots culminated from an altercation.
