KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-435 shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Police said a man was shot in the leg while driving on northbound I-435 just south of Front Street.
After being shot, the man went to the Flying J Travel Plaza just north of Front Street.
Police said he was then taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.