BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Blue Springs are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
A 52-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The shooting happened at 6:35 a.m. in the area of SW 19th Street and SW Stonecreek Drive.
Police believe the shooting began after someone stole from the shed outside of the victim's residence.
Authorities are looking for a white Chevrolet Blazer that's considered a 1990s model.
If you have any information, contact the dispatch center at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.